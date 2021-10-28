Latest Warren Miller film gets screening in Idaho Falls

Photos courtesy Warren Miller Entertinment

A coast-to-coast tour debuting the latest film from Warren Miller Entertainment is making a stop in Idaho Falls.

“Winter Starts Now,” the new film from the iconic action sports filmmakers, will screen Saturday at the Colonial Theater in Idaho Falls. The film follows skiers and snowboarders across the country on their quest for the ultimate winter sports experience.

The film features Warren Miller Entertainment’s patented blend of fast-paced winter sports action and epic alpine scenery, with plenty of footage of powdery snow flying around in epic slow motion. The film makes stops in locations from Alaska to Maine, including in Sun Valley, and features athletes like big mountain skiers Marcus Caston and Connery Lundin, as well as legendary speed rider JT Holmes.

A press release calls “Winter Starts Now” a “‘love letter’ to that special place on the calendar – the winter season. It’s a call to action for all viewers—get stoked, be prepared, because the season so many live for is here.”

“Winter Starts Now” is the 72nd film from Warren Miller Entertainment, a pioneer in the field of action sports cinematography. Founded in 1949 by producer/director Warren Miller, who started out making films of him and his buddies skiing with an 8mm camera, the studio has advanced the artistry employed in making ski and snowboard films to a point where they’ve poetry as much as cinema.

“Winter Starts Now” continues that legacy and helps with getting things back to normal after the event of COVID and the past 18 months.

“If we learned anything from last year’s most unusual winter, it’s that skiing and snowboarding and life in the mountains provide a release and a reprieve and a reminder of what matters most,” WME spokesman Micah Abrams said in the press release. “Every year, we celebrate that moment when you can see your breath and realize that you’re only a few weeks away from your first run of the year. For the 72nd year in a row, we’re pleased to announce, ‘Winter Starts Now’!”

The “Winter Starts Now” tour opened in Orem, Utah, on Oct. 20. The film will travel to 150 U.S. cities before the tour wraps up in Portland, Maine, on Dec. 11.

You can catch Warren Miller Entertainment’s “Winter Starts Now” on Saturday, October 30 at 7:30 pm at the Colonial Theater. Click here for tickets. For more information about WME, visit its website or Facebook page.