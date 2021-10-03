Local man dies while participating in Utah marathon

SUGAR CITY — A local man died while running in a Utah marathon Saturday.

Hayden Holman, 22, of Sugar City was participating in the 26-mile St. George Marathon with members of his family. Near the end of the race, family members say he suddenly collapsed and stopped breathing.

“He called (family members) when he was two minutes from the finish line to make sure someone was there to take a picture,” step-mom Karin Holman said. “But he never showed up.”

Emergency personnel responded and began to administer CPR. He remained unresponsive, but they were able to get his heart beating again. He was taken by ambulance to the hospital where he ultimately passed away.

Family members say Hayden was a strong, athletic, young man, who wrestled in high school, and loved rock climbing and hiking. He grew up in Idaho Falls and was attending Brigham Young University-Idaho in Rexburg.

He had recently served a Latter-day Saint mission in Montreal, Canada, and just seven months ago he married his sweetheart Charlotte.

“Hayden was one of the most outgoing and nicest person,” Karin said. “He loved everyone and wore his heart on his sleeve. He will be missed for a long time.”

The cause of Hayden’s death is unknown, and an autopsy will be performed in the near future.

The Holman family is planning to hold the funeral on Oct. 11, at Coltrin Mortuary & Crematory in Idaho Falls. To donate money for funeral expenses a GoFundMe and a Money Pot account have been set up by family and friends.

Click here to donate to the GoFundMe.

Click here to donate to the Money Pot.