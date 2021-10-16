Man in custody after two people are found dead

POCATELLO —- A man is in custody after two people were found dead in Pocatello.

The Pocatello Police Department arrested Jesse Leigh, 40, at around 1:40 a.m. Saturday in connection to the incident, according to a department news release.

Police have not released many details, but are calling the incident a double homicide that happened around 11:15 p.m. Friday at the 4000 block of Philbin Road.

The names of the people killed have not been released.

