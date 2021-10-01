Man included in recent Bannock County Most Wanted list arrested in Chubbuck

CHUBBUCK — A Chubbuck man who was recently listed among Bannock County’s most wanted fugitives has been arrested.

Nathan Mikel Celoria, 31, was taken into custody by officers from the Chubbuck Police Department Friday following reports that a wanted person was seen in the area.

He was taken into custody on several warrants, including, a warrant that was issued for Celoria’s arrest on Aug. 16 after he failed to turn himself in at the Bannock County Jail, as instructed, on Aug. 6. He was to be released on Aug. 8.

Celoria had previously been arrested on June 24, 2020, and charged with burglary and grand theft after he allegedly stole a welder valued at $1,400. As part of a plea agreement, the Bannock County Prosecutor’s Office dismissed the grand theft charge. He was released on his own recognizance.

He was also arrested in November 2020 for possession of a controlled substance and was released into a treatment court.

Celoria is currently being held at Bannock County Jail. No new charges have been filed as of 2 p.m. Friday.