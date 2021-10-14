Man sentenced after stealing car

IDAHO FALLS — A man who told police he could not believe he was “dumb enough to steal a car” was placed on probation Thursday.

Drake Jay Williams, 19, will serve 18 months on probation after pleading guilty to multiple misdemeanor charges stemming from a March incident. Idaho Falls Police reports show Williams got out of a stolen Volkswagon Beetle before running from police. During the chase, he threw a backpack with two bags of marijuana, a glass pipe with marijuana residue and a container with THC wax residue.

“I can’t believe I was dumb enough to steal a car, dude,” Williams told police when arrested, according to court documents.

The car had been left outside a home with the keys in the ignition and the engine running before Williams took off with it.

RELATED | ‘I can’t believe I was dumb enough to steal a car, dude’: Man arrested after chase through people’s yards

Bonneville County prosecutors initially charged Williams with felony grand theft and misdemeanor charges of possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and resisting arrest. As part of a plea agreement, the felony grand theft charge was changed to misdemeanor driving a vehicle without the owner’s consent. The misdemeanor drug paraphernalia charge was also dismissed.

Williams received 90 days credit for the time he spent in the Bonneville County Jail while Magistrate Judge Steven Gardner suspended any remaining jail time.

Garnder also ordered Williams to complete 20 hours of community service and pay a total of $1,005 in fees and fines, according to court records.