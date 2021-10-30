Pick a name: 64 names have been submitted for the new Idaho Falls hockey team

IDAHO FALLS — Sports fans, it’s your time to shine!

Submissions from across eastern Idaho are finally in to pick a name for the new Idaho Falls junior hockey team.

Organizers need your help to narrow it down to one team name in a contest presented by the Idaho Falls Auditorium District.

The new hockey team is expected to make its debut during the 2022-2023 season at the Mountain America Center in Idaho Falls, which is under construction. Walls for the center have begun to go up this week.

The team will play in the North American 3 Hockey League. It is one of two tier-3 junior hockey leagues sanctioned by USA Hockey.

Organizers from the name contest told EastIdahoNews.com that around 340 names were sent in.

“We decided to take what we think are the best 64 names that were submitted for the name-the-team contest and put them into a bracket like you would for March Madness and so that is the approach we are taking and we will continue to narrow it down,” said Kevin Greene, president and general manager of the Idaho Falls Chukars baseball organization and the new hockey team.

According to a Facebook post from Mountain America Center, there will be hockey team name playoffs split into six rounds for voting.

Click here to vote. The first round ends on Nov. 1.

There are a wide variety of names to choose from for the team, like Inferno, Whip Tails, Arrow Pigs, Crop Dusters, Sugar Gliders, Cutthroats, Mavericks, and the Spuds.

“You got just about everything that you can think of in eastern Idaho, from weather to wildlife, to fishing to INL, to Tetons,” Greene said.

The person who submits the winning name will get a prize basket with items valued at over $500 in team merchandise and game tickets.