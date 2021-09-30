Name the Idaho Falls hockey team and win a prize

IDAHO FALLS — Calling all sports fans! What do you want your local hockey team to be named?

Organizers for the new Idaho Falls hockey team are asking for everyone’s help for team names in a contest presented by the Idaho Falls Auditorium District.

“We are looking to name the team and we wanted input from the local fan base,” said Kevin Greene, president and general manager of the Idaho Falls Chukars baseball organization and the new hockey team.

The new hockey team is expected to make its debut during the 2022-2023 season at the Mountain America Center in Idaho Falls, which is under construction.

The team will play in the North American 3 Hockey League. It is one of two tier-3 junior hockey leagues sanctioned by USA Hockey.

“It (the hockey team) has been really well received in the community. The great thing about running the baseball team is, we have so many sponsors, season seat holders that are baseball fans who are also hockey fans. They are sports fans, and many of them are already putting in a deposit to select their season seats at the new Mountain America Center. So it’s well-received and we know we are going to be well supported,” said Greene.

Anyone can submit name suggestions on the Mountain America Center’s Facebook page until Oct. 8. Suggestions will only be accepted online. When the submission period closes, names will be revealed to the public for additional voting through bracket elimination.

The person who submits the winning name will get a prize basket with items valued at over $500 in team merchandise and game tickets.