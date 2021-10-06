Quilt Heritage Museum Project to hold auction on Saturday

IDAHO FALLS — The Quilt Heritage Museum, an east Idaho-based group that collects and preserves quilts of all kinds, is working towards procuring a physical location to house their collection. This Saturday, the public has a chance to help them achieve that goal.

The group is holding an auction this Saturday, Oct. 9, at the Teton Event Center in Idaho Falls. All proceeds go toward helping the Quilt Heritage Museum obtain a physical location.

“This particular auction is quilts that were made from panels – a panel is a piece of fabric with a picture on it – and then the quilters that volunteered to help us did piecing and quilting all around these panels to enhance them and make them into wall hangings,” Quilt Heritage Museum treasurer Diana Cary tells EastIdahoNews.com.

The purpose of the auction is for the group to collect much-needed funds, which have been hard to come by recently.

“We have been working for several years,” Cary said. “We were really slowed down by the COVID-19 epidemic. We’ve not been able to do any fundraising. This is our first fundraiser in the past year-and-a-half, almost two years. And the purpose of this fundraiser is to put money into a brick-and-mortar facility to house our quilts.”

Obtaining a physical location will not only give them a place to house their collection, but it will also provide a venue to display the quilts to the public, among other uses.

“We’re hoping that that permanent building can also be used for hosting classes and introducing youths to the art of quilting,” Cary said.

“We have quilts that have come to us from all over the country,” she added. “People have tapped into our website and called us to donated quilts that have been in their family for a long period of time. They’ve sent them to us to be preserved and that’s what we’ll use in teaching. We’ll use those quilts as examples of how quilting was done in the past and how quilting is done now.”

The auction started online at the Quilt Heritage Museum website and will run there through October 8 at 11:59 pm. Bidding will recommence at the in-person auction on October 9, with the highest online bid serving as the starting bid for each quilt.

Cary hopes the auction will not only raise a lot of money for the museum but also make people aware of the quilting talent available here in east Idaho. She also hopes people will be able to see these quilts as an art form that is passed from generation to generation.

“Quilts have been used over the years to keep a record of family,” Cary said. “There are signature quilts out in the community and in our collection that have family members that go back into the early 1900s. Currently, with our use of color printers and our ability to transfer pictures onto fabric, they’ve actually been able to put pictures in so that wherever the quilt is, it’s like a family tree.”

“There’s so much more that you can do with sewings machines now,” she added. “There are embroidering machines now that enhance quilts. There’s a myriad of ways that people can express their creativity.”

The Quilt Heritage Museum is holding its in-person quilt auction Saturday, October 9 at the Teton Events Center at 3885 Crestwood Lane in Idaho Falls. Doors open at 6:30 pm and bidding starts at 7 p.m. Visit the museum’s website to view all the quilts up for auction and to learn more about the group.