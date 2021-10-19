Reader’s Digest says the best pancakes in Idaho are made at this local restaurant

IDAHO FALLS (KPVI) – A 55-year-old restaurant in Idaho Falls was recently recognized as having the best pancakes in the state of Idaho in 2021.

Reader’s Digest recognized Smitty’s Pancake and Steakhouse, which has been around since 1966, with the distinction.

Smitty’s General Manager Lonnie Mack says this award was a total surprise for him.

“It is kind of hard to put into words,” says Mack, “We didn’t even really know that was something that was out there, so now in my mind I’m like, ‘Hey let’s get someone to test everything.’ I want to know if we can beat out other states as well, not just be the best in Idaho but be the best in the United States. It is a great compliment to us and our hard work and everything that we are trying to do. These recipes have been around for 55 years so the fact that people still love them is great. It means a lot.”

RELATED | Biz Buzz: Longtime family restaurant under new ownership after 49 years of business

The Petersen family first opened Smitty’s in 1966. Leo and Cleo Werner bought it in 1971. Their granddaughters, Amanda Rosenberg and Katrina Lott, were the most recent owners. Porter Clayton purchased it from them in October 2019.

Smitty’s reopened last summer after a four-month-long remodel and Clayton told EastIdahoNews.com in July 2020 customers were responding well to the change.

After an eventful year, Mack says he wants his customers to feel welcomed when they come in for a meal.

“I want them to feel good,” explains Mack, “I want them to come in and just know that we are going to take care of them and be excited about coming in here to get to know us and the staff and just give us an opportunity to take care of you guys.”

Daniel Schaeffer, a waiter at Smitty’s, says coming to work every day is exciting.

“It is a lot like being with family. I really enjoy coming into work. It is really fun. We’re all friends here, and it’s just kind of like being with a family,” says Schaeffer.

You can find out the best pancakes in other states by clicking here.