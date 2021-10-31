Two men from Pocatello among three arrested by special child crime unit

POCATELLO — The Idaho Internet Crimes Against Children Unit arrested three men this week.

Two of those men, 37-year-old Steven E. Hansen and 30-year-old Liam A. Rollins, were arrested in Pocatello and booked at Bannock County Jail, according to a news release from the office of the Idaho Attorney General. The third, 41-year-old Adam W. Smith, is from Coeur D’Alene and is being held at Kootenai County Jail.

Hansen was arrested Tuesday with assistance from officers representing the Pocatello and Idaho Falls Police Departments. Homeland Security investigators and the Bannock County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office also assisted.

According to the release, Hansen was allegedly in possession of sexually exploitative material, and was booked for sexual exploitation of a minor.

Court documents show eight separate felony charges against Hansen.

Rollins was arrested Wednesday by the same agencies. He was also allegedly found in possession of sexual exploitative material.

Court documents show 14 felony charges against him.

Hansen is scheduled for preliminary hearing on Nov. 3. Rollins’ preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 8.

The Idaho Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Unit works alongside a task force as well as a coalition of local, state and federal law enforcement agencies, the release says. Anyone with information regarding the exploitation of children is encouraged to contact their local police, the ICAC, at (208) 947-8700, or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, at 1-800-843-5678.