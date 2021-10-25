TODAY'S WEATHER
Two people rushed to hospital after crash

Eric Grossarth
Eric Grossarth, EastIdahoNews.com

SHELLEY — At least one person is in critical condition after a crash in Bingham County Monday afternoon.

It happened around 4:20 p.m. at 1103 East and 1400 North and involved at least two vehicles. Initial reports indicate one of the vehicles was t-boned in the crash.

Idaho Falls Fire Department spokeswoman Kerry Hammon tells EastIdahoNews.com one person was taken to a hospital in critical condition. The condition of the second patient is unclear. A third Idaho Falls ambulance was on the scene of the crash at 5 p.m.

EastIdahoNews.com will provide updates when they become available.

