Woman behind bars after large drug bust near Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS — An Ammon woman is behind bars after investigators seized a large amount of marijuana, methamphetamine, heroin and fentanyl Sunday evening.

An Idaho State Police trooper stopped Wendy K. Lively, 49, around 7:30 p.m. in a rental car along Interstate 15 south of Idaho Falls. The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office says in a news release that Lively was already suspected of transporting drugs into eastern Idaho.

A search of the car reportedly uncovered approximately 30 lbs. of marijuana, 6.5 lbs. of methamphetamine, 80 grams of heroin and 90 grams of fentanyl. Detectives also found two handguns.

Lively was booked into the Bonneville County Jail for felony trafficking of methamphetamine, heroin and marijuana. She was also booked for felony possession of fentanyl.

A man in the car with Lively was released.

“Multiple law enforcement agencies partnered with Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputies on this investigation that include detectives and officers from the Idaho Falls Police Department, Blackfoot Police Department, Bingham County Sheriff’s Office and the Idaho State Police,” the news release reads. “The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office appreciates the hard work and collaboration between all of these partner agencies to prevent this large amount of illegal drugs from being distributed to our communities.”

Lively is expected to make an initial court appearance Monday afternoon.

Although Lively is accused of crimes, it does not necessarily mean she committed them. Everyone is presumed innocent until proven guilty.