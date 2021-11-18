Attempted murder charge filed against man who allegedly fired at officer after robbery

POCATELLO — Additional charges have been filed against a local man already facing an extensive list of felonies.

Charges for attempted murder and eluding officers have been filed against 24-year-old Micole Hamilton, according to court documents. Hamilton was arrested in June in connection to an armed robbery, and also faces felony charges for grand theft, conspiracy to commit grand theft and possession of stolen property.

RELATED | Second brother arrested after armed robbery

Hamilton and his brother, 26-year-old Nathen Hamilton, were being investigated for allegedly robbing two women at a US Bank drive-thru ATM on June 24.

RELATED | Pocatello brothers charged for involvement in armed robbery near ATM

Nathen Jay Hamilton | Bannock County Jail

Just after midnight, on June 25, an officer with the Pocatello Police Department responded to a home on the 1700 block of Gwen Drive, where the Hamiltons were known to live. Two men were inside a blue and gold Honda in front of the home, and an officer parked behind the vehicle, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

The passenger of the vehicle, later identified as Nathen, get out and ran into the home.

The driver, later identified as Micole, ignored commands from the officer to get out of the car and instead backed out of the driveway. Micole stopped briefly in the street and fired several rounds from a semiautomatic .45 caliber handgun in the direction of the officer before driving off at a high speed, the affidavit says.

A brief pursuit was eventually halted after the officer determined that the speeds Micole was traveling, approximately 55 to 60 mph in a residential area marked with a 25 mph speed limit, were too dangerous to continue.

Micole was arrested five days later when officers stopped him while he was allegedly driving a stolen vehicle.

During a police interview later, Micole allegedly told investigators, “I was trying to kill him,” when asked about the shooting incident. Micole said he fired five shots at the officer, the affidavit reads.

RELATED | Man connected with Pocatello armed robbery arrested for alleged car theft

Micole is currently facing nine felony charges, including the two recently added. Nathen faces eight.

If he is found guilty of attempted murder, Micole would face up to 15 years in prison and fines up to $50,000.