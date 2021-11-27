Authorities locate body of missing man down steep embankment along ID-21

LOWMAN — Authorities have discovered the body of a missing man at a crash site down a steep embankment along Idaho Highway 21 in Boise County.

Michael Edward Lopez, 71, of Missoula, Montana had been missing for more than two weeks. He started a road trip from Missoula on Nov. 10. He planned to visit a friend in Caldwell, and then drive down to California to spend Thanksgiving with family members.

But he never arrived in Caldwell or California, and his cell phone was last pinged near Challis at about noon that day.

On Friday, a private helicopter crew that was assisting the Boise County Sheriff’s Office with the search for Lopez, spotted his pickup truck down a steep embankment along the highway. The crash site was located about four miles south of Lowman, which is southwest of Challis, according to a Idaho State Police news release.

ISP determined Lopez was driving southbound when his vehicle left the roadway and rolled down the embankment. Lopez was not wearing a seatbelt and was declared deceased at the scene.

This incident remains under investigation.