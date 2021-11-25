Burley man sentenced to 5 years for drug trafficking

The following is a news release from the U.S. Attorney Office’s for the District of Idaho.

POCATELLO — A Burley man was sentenced to 60 months in federal prison for distributing methamphetamine.

According to court records, on April 20, 2020, detectives with the Minidoka-Cassia Drug Task Force received a tip that suspicious activity was occurring in an industrial business complex in Paul, Idaho. Task force detectives conducted surveillance based on the tip and saw Fernando Najera, 42, of Burley, arrive at the industrial complex. He was seen carrying a bag into one of the buildings. Najera left a short time later in his vehicle. Further investigation led to a search of Najera’s vehicle where detectives located approximately 35.5 grams of methamphetamine, a large amount of U.S currency, and other indicia of drug sales.

Senior U.S. District Judge B. Lynn Winmill ordered Najera to serve four years of supervised release following his prison sentence. Najera was also found in violation of federal supervised release from a prior federal drug trafficking conviction. Najera was sentenced on this violation to 18 months in prison to be served concurrently with his 60-month prison sentence.

Acting U.S. Attorney Rafael M. Gonzalez, Jr., of the District of Idaho made the announcement and commended the cooperative efforts of the Cassia County Sheriff’s Office and the Minidoka County Sheriff’s Office collaborative task force, which led to charges.