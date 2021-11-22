Car crashes into medical office

IDAHO FALLS — Police investigated after a car crashed into an Idaho Falls office building Saturday night.

The crash happened at 8:45 at First Colonial Plaza on the 1800 block of 1st Street, Idaho Falls Police Department spokeswoman Jessica Clements said.

The driver told officers they passed out while behind the wheel of a 2016 Nissan Sentra and crashed into the doctor’s office, police say.

The Nissan made it about halfway into the medical office, leaving a gaping hole in the building. It was quickly boarded up.

Clements says the driver was unhurt in the crash. No one else was injured either.

The driver was cited for failure to exercise due care and driving without a valid license.