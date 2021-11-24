Convicted felon pleads guilty to possessing shotgun during traffic stop

POCATELLO — An Idaho Falls man has pleaded guilty to felon in possession of a firearm.

According to court records, Idaho State Police stopped a vehicle that had been reported stolen on I-15 in Bonneville County in October 2020.

During the traffic stop, law enforcement contacted 31-year-old Jonathan Manuel Martinez of Idaho Falls, who was the driver and sole occupant. Martinez informed law enforcement that there was a shotgun in the front seat of the vehicle, according to a news release.

Law enforcement recovered a short-barreled shotgun. Martinez had previously been convicted of a felony offense and was prohibited from possessing firearms.

Martinez faces up to ten years in federal prison, a fine of $250,000, and three years of supervised release. His sentencing is set for February 8, 2022 in front of Chief U.S. District Judge David C. Nye.