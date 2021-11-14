Daycare aide who walks everywhere is moved to tears after receiving surprise from a Secret Santa

The EastIdahoNews.com team is busy this holiday season helping a local man gift $1 million to deserving people in eastern Idaho. Secret Santa is a real person who wants to remain anonymous and hopes to bless as many individuals in our community as he can.

Jaime has such a sweet heart and kind disposition. She lives alone with her service dog Emmett. Because of some health challenges, Jaime doesn’t drive. She works at a local daycare in Rexburg and takes her job very seriously as she teaches and cares for the needs of the little ones.

No matter the weather, she relies on the Walmart shuttle to help her get to and from work every day. In good weather and bad, she walks from her apartment to the shuttle stop and then from Walmart to her job. Every evening, she makes the same trek back home. In the winter, when the rest of us are complaining about getting a close-enough parking space, Jaime, without complaint, walks over icy, snow-covered sidewalks, sometimes slipping and falling because of her gait.

She grew up in the Rexburg area, and after her family moved away, she returned, wanting to call eastern Idaho her home. Against many odds, she graduated from BYU-Idaho and she wants to be a contributing member of the community. Even with her partial hearing loss, Jaime has one of the most beautiful singing voices, and she would like to take part in community choirs. However, those usually meet at night, and the only transportation Jaime has is her own two feet.

Toward the end of this past September, Jaime and Emmett walked to dinner one evening. On the way home from the restaurant in the dark, she was hit and a car ran over her foot. This slowed her down for a while, but Jaime was determined to get back to her responsibilities at work.

Secret Santa asked the East Idaho News elves if we could surprise Jaime with some early Christmas gifts. Watch the video above to see what happened!