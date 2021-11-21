Enrollment ‘steady’ at BYU-Idaho with nearly 26,000 students this semester

The following is a news release from Brigham Young University-Idaho.

REXBURG – Official Fall 2021 semester enrollment totals at Brigham Young University-Idaho show steady enrollment among both campus and online students who are continuing to pursue their academic goals despite a worldwide pandemic.

The university estimates that approximately 23,000 students are living in Rexburg during the Fall 2021 Semester with a total enrollment of 25,631 campus-based students. This number includes campus students who are enrolled in face-to-face, online, and/or internship courses.

This semester, the campus-based student body consists of 12,385 male students and 13,246 female students, (48% and 52% respectively). The total number of married students is 5,572, comprising 22% of the total campus-based student population.

In addition, BYU-Idaho has 18,674 online students who are serviced in partnership with BYU-Pathway Worldwide.

BYU-Idaho continues to integrate its unique student and academic emphasis that includes the teaching focus of its faculty, the opportunity to gather with other students who share common values, the university’s focus on real-world preparation, and a high-value educational experience.

Click here for enrollment details and history.