Man arrested for DUI after running through fences, crashing into home

The following is a news release from the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office.

Just after 4 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 26, Bonneville County Sheriff deputies were called to a crash in the area of Ola Vista Drive and E. Marlin Avenue where a vehicle was reported to have run through fences before colliding with a residence. Reporting parties also advised the vehicle was attempting to leave the scene.

Deputies arrived and located the vehicle, noting that it appeared the driver was revving the engine in what appeared to be an attempt to move the vehicle away from the wreckage. A deputy was able to enter the vehicle and give the driver commands to stop and exit, which he complied.

The driver was identified as 44-year-old David J. Bergeson, who deputies had been in contact with a few hours earlier at his residence for a welfare check. It was reported that Bergeson was very intoxicated and not taking care of his 2-year-old son. A disturbance ensued and due to the intoxicated state of Bergeson, deputies were able to assist in getting the child to his mother.

At the crash scene, deputies again observed several indications that Bergeson was extremely intoxicated, admitting to deputies he had been drinking. Deputies attempted preliminary breath testing on scene, getting indications Bergeson was at a level more than 2 ½ times the legal limit. Bergeson was transported to Idaho Falls Community Hospital to be checked for injuries and to collect a blood sample to determine the level of alcohol in his system.

After being cleared by hospital personnel, Bergeson was transported to the Bonneville County Jail and booked on a misdemeanor charge of excessive DUI. Deputies found damaged fences belonging to at least two properties in addition to the house Bergeson had ran into, but no injuries were reported from the crash.