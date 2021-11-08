Man pleads not guilty to home invasion that left man dead, wife seriously wounded

REXBURG — A Jefferson county man pleaded not guilty Monday to charges stemming from a home invasion that left a man dead and his wife seriously injured.

Pierre G. Lake, 18, entered the not guilty plea to felony first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, burglary and grand theft. The charges came from a new grand jury indictment issued Oct. 28 in Madison County.

By using the indictment, prosecutors are able to send the case directly to District Court rather than holding a preliminary hearing where evidence and witnesses could be presented.

Lake was initially charged by a criminal complaint last month. The Madison County Prosecutors Office said he went into the home of Ralph and Karen Brian on Sept. 20 where he shot Ralph in the head and stabbed Karen multiple times. Both were rushed to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in critical condition.

Lake reportedly told his brother before the shooting he was going “to go ‘cap’ somebody,” according to court documents. The day after the incident, investigators found Lake at his Jefferson County home where he described the violent attack of the Brians.

Ralph died at the hospital on Oct. 8 after Lake had already been booked into the Madison County Jail on attempted murder charges.

Investigators have not released a motive for the shooting and stabbing or indicated if Lake knew the couple.

Court records show Lake is being held without bail following the indictment.

A jury trial for Lake is scheduled to begin on April 25, 2022.