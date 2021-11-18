Missing vulnerable adult found safe

UPDATE

Christian Avenius has been found safe, according to the Idaho Falls Police Department. No further information was released.

ORIGINAL STORY

IDAHO FALLS — The Idaho Falls Police Department is searching for a missing vulnerable adult

Christian Avenius, 26, was last seen around 4 p.m. walking southbound on Holmes Avenue from 17th Street.

Avenius has sandy blonde hair, blue eyes and is approximately 6′ 8.” He was last seen wearing the hat pictured, a jacket, and shorts with white thermal leggings underneath.

If you know where Avenius is, or have seen him after 4 p.m. Wednesday, call Idaho Falls Police Dispatch at (208) 529-1200.