New tree lighting event to kick off holiday season in Victor

VICTOR — As the collective mood shifts from giving thanks to giving gifts, the city of Victor will light up the holiday season with a renewed sense of community and celebration next weekend.

After having cancelled the annual Holiday Festival last year due to the pandemic, city leaders are excited to again welcome residents and patrons alike to the south end of Teton Valley this Saturday, Dec. 4 for the traditional Holiday Light Parade and the inaugural Christmas Tree lighting event.

“Victor is such a cool town and I just thought, ‘Why can’t we have something that brings this community together?'” said community volunteer Pam Walker, who is the energy behind the new tree lighting event. “Victor doesn’t have a Downtown Association so I thought if we can bring businesses and community members together, tie it all together with the Shop for Schools event and the parade, folks can come and light the tree and stay at the park to finish the evening with the city’s fireworks.”

Walker is hopeful this first tree lighting event will be just the motivation needed to grow the event over time. She’s received some great support from the city as well as Fall River Electric, RAD Curbside and a host of private donors who have stepped up to make the lighting happen.

The tree was cut from the Caribou Targhee National Forest just west of Pine Creek Pass with a permit purchased from the Teton Basin Forest District. Kearsley’s Trees and Landscaping in Victor donated the trailer to bring the 20-foot tree over the mountain to the city park where Fall River Electric decorated the tree with lights and volunteers put on the finishing touches.

“The city of Victor is looking forward to Saturday’s festivities,” Victor Mayor Will Frohlich said. “We appreciate Pam Walker and the city staff for the efforts they’ve put into the organization of the first annual tree lighting; it will be a special addition to the parade and fireworks show. We’re looking forward to hearing the children’s choir and seeing our community come together. It should be a great evening.”

Saturday will play host to a variety of community events. With the holiday light parade kicking off at 5 p.m. starting at the Victor Post Office and wrapping up at the Victor City Park, the tree lighting event will commence right after Santa jumps off the last float.

Teton Valley Elementary School kids have been invited to sing a couple of carols around the tree followed by the Teton High School Choir. Community members are encouraged to jump in and sing along with the Community Choir. Just after the tree is lit up, the skies will follow suit as the city will host a fireworks display around 6 p.m. that evening.

Food vendors will be at the park that evening serving up hot snacks and warm drinks and Santa will be making his list and checking it twice on the Victor outdoor stage.

Throughout the day, those shopping in Teton Valley will find that some of their dollars will be reinvested into the public schools as the Shop of School fundraiser will be hosted again by the Education Foundation of Teton Valley. When you make a purchase from a participating business, a portion of the sales are donated to the local school system. In Victor, those participating businesses include: Alpine Coffee, All American Tire and Brake, Festive Living, Victor Emporium, Butter Cafe, Wanderlust Bistro and Victor Outdoor Seconds.

Additionally, running throughout the month of December is the newly resurrected community favorite, “A Christmas Carol,” presented by the ACT Foundation at the old Pierre’s Playhouse on Main Street in Victor. Tickets are on sale at the Second Act Thrift Store in Victor. Showtimes are listed in the schedule of events.

City of Victor Schedule of Events

Saturday, Dec. 4

5 p.m. Holiday parade starting at the Victor Post Office on Main Street and running to Aspen Street. To register a float, see the city web site at www.victorcityidaho.com.

5:15 to 6 p.m. Music and tree lightning at Victor City Park featuring Teton Valley elementary school students, the Teton High School Choir and the Community Choir Christmas Sing-A-Long

5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Visit with Santa in front of the stage in Victor City Park

6 p.m. Fireworks

“A Christmas Carol” at Pierre’s Playhouse