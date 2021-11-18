Northbound left lane blocked on I-15 near milepost 116 due to crash

IDAHO FALLS — The left lane is currently blocked on northbound I-15 near exit 116 in Idaho Falls after a semi-truck crashed and rolled on its side.

Idaho State Police told EastIdahoNews.com the lane is blocked due to debris and police are working to remove it. There’s no word yet as to how long it will take to open the lane back up. The call for the crash came in around 12:07 p.m. Thursday.

The cause of the crash is currently unknown and is being investigated.

Dispatch told EastIdahoNews.com they are not sure yet if anyone was transported to the hospital but an ambulance did show up to the scene.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.