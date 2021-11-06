Pocatello man facing life for alleged sexual acts with a 5-year-old

POCATELLO — A local man faces life in prison after he allegedly sexually abused a 5-year-old girl.

Cody John Seward, 26, has been charged with lewd conduct with a minor, according to court documents.

The Pocatello Police Department was contacted by a witness who believed that a 5-year-old girl had been sexually abused by Seward, according to an affidavit of probable cause. The girl told the witness that Seward had blindfolded her for being “naughty” and forced her to brush her teeth with something that wasn’t a toothbrush.

Asked to describe the toothbrush, the girl told the witness that it was “hard and squishy.”

Detectives set up a forensic interview with the girl at Bright Tomorrow’s Advocacy Center. During the interview, the girl described the “secret toothbrush” as a circle cushion with a circle on top, and a hole or crack.

Police executed a search warrant at Seward’s home on Oct. 13, seizing several electronic devices. They were sent to the Idaho State Police Forensic Services for analysis.

Officers also noted in their reports that the doorknobs on some of the bedroom doors in the home had been turned around, allowing them to be locked from the outside.

During an interview with officers, Seward denied engaging in any sexual acts with children.

He was arrested on Oct. 27 and booked into Bannock County Jail. He posted a $75,000 bond the following day.

A no-contact order has been issued. Seward is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 9 for a preliminary hearing.