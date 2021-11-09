Pocatello man who aimed a loaded crossbow at another man sentenced

POCATELLO — A local man has been sentenced to serve concurrent prison sentences for multiple felonies, including aggravated battery for aiming a loaded crossbow at a bystander.

Jason Scott Keller, 46, was sentenced to spend between one and six years in prison for the felony aggravated assault, and for felony possession of a controlled substance. District Court Judge Javier Gabiola also sentenced Keller for various misdemeanors and ordered him to pay $3,109 in fines.

Keller was originally arrested on Jan. 29 after Pocatello police received calls from a man who claimed Keller was pointing a crossbow at him. Prior to the call, the victim told officers, he had been in the area of Keller’s home on Johnson Avenue observing a crossbow bolt lodged in a light pole.

The man told officers that was when he realized Keller was aiming the loaded weapon at him, he ran and took cover behind a nearby truck.

A witness corroborated the victim’s story. Keller told officers that he was working for the FBI to prevent human trafficking, falsely claiming the victim was involved in a human trafficking ring.

Keller reached a plea agreement in July with the Bannock County Prosecutor’s Office.

As part of the agreement, two separate persistent violator enhancements were dismissed, as was another enhancement for use of a deadly weapon. Misdemeanors for malicious injury to property and providing false information were also dismissed.

In addition to concurrently serving prison sentences of one to five and one to six years, for felony aggravated assault and felony possession of a controlled substance respectively, Keller was ordered to pay a fine of $745.50 for the aggravated assault charge. He will also pay fines of $657.50 for misdemeanor second-degree stalking, $535.50 for possession of a controlled substance and $457.50 for a second-degree stalking charge. He will also pay a combined $713 for failure to appear and trespassing infractions.

Keller received credit for the 129 days he spent in jail prior to sentencing.