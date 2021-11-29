Secret Santa has a surprise for a wheelchair-bound father of 6 hurt in explosion

The EastIdahoNews.com team is busy this holiday season helping a local man gift $1 million to deserving people in eastern Idaho. Secret Santa is a real person who wants to remain anonymous and hopes to bless as many individuals in our community as he can.

Dallas Christensen, a Rigby father of six, was in a terrible welding accident in March while helping a friend do some repairs. A large tank exploded and resulted in Dallas breaking his femur while shattering his tibia and fibula.

He went into emergency surgery and the femur was repaired. But Dallas has experienced multiple complications over the past nine months and has needed 13 surgeries.

Dallas works as a lineman and has been out of work for months because he is still wheelchair-bound.

While they are dealing with this trial, Becci has been working two jobs to try and support the family. She continues to donate her time and talents to her church, children’s school and extracurricular activities.

Their son Marshall has been serving a mission in California but a few weeks ago, he was playing football and ended up breaking his leg. He was flown home for surgery and recovery.

The Christensens have a lot of medical appointments in Utah for Dallas and they do not have a reliable vehicle.

Secret Santa asked the East Idaho News team to visit Dallas, Becci and his kids with an early Christmas gift. Watch the video above to see the surprise!