Special education aide moved to tears while receiving gift from a Secret Santa

The EastIdahoNews.com team is busy this holiday season helping a local man gift $1 million to deserving people in eastern Idaho. Secret Santa is a real person who wants to remain anonymous and hopes to bless as many individuals in our community as he can.

Mary is the definition of a mindful, selfless giver. She is a single mother to her two adopted daughters and has been a willing, kind foster mother to countless other children.

Mary has been a paraprofessional in special education since the 1990s and is beloved by her students and their families. On top of the many demands of life, Mary has struggled greatly with her health this year. She recently had a hip replacement that unfortunately turned into a nasty, serious infection. Surgery needed to fix the problem has had to wait due to her getting COVID-19.

Mary has had to miss a lot of work because of this and is struggling. She needs her car fixed but due to medical bills, she just doesn’t have the money to get it done.

This giver has given time and time again more than her fair share and asks for nothing in return.

Secret Santa asked the East Idaho News elves to pay Mary a visit with an early Christmas gift. Watch the video above to see the surprise!