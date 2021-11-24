Teaching sisters touched by surprise gift from a Secret Santa

The EastIdahoNews.com team is busy this holiday season helping a local man gift $1 million to deserving people in eastern Idaho. Secret Santa is a real person who wants to remain anonymous and hopes to bless as many individuals in our community as he can.

Teresa and Marie are sisters who have lived together for years. They both have taught in Shelley for their entire careers – over 25 years each – and love their jobs. They can’t go into public without seeing someone they have taught. If you talk to anyone who went to school in Shelley, they know or were taught by one of the Call sisters.

Teresa teaches 4th grade and Marie was teaching 3rd grade. Last December, Marie started having severe back pain and many tests were performed. It was determined that she had multiple myeloma throughout her body. She had to make the heart-wrenching decision to not finish teaching the rest of the year and she has taken a leave of absence this year.

Marie has had multiple chemo treatments and procedures, including a stem cell transplant. This has taken a huge toll on her quality of life as she’s fighting to improve.

During this time, Teresa has continued to teach as well as take care of her sister. The two are used to helping others, not being on the receiving end. They’ve remained positive during this time, but it is killing them to have their teaching interrupted by cancer.

Secret Santa asked the East Idaho News team if we would stop by and surprise Teresa at school with an early Christmas gift. Watch the video above to see her reaction!