The 27-year journey is not complete for Pocatello’s Mr. and Mrs. Claus

POCATELLO — Perhaps it’s his figure. Maybe the long white hair complete with a matching beard he hasn’t shaved since his senior year in high school. Or maybe it’s his jovial demeanor. But even when he isn’t in his homemade red and white suit, children see Steven “Grizz” Andrews and immediately identify him as Santa Claus.

Grizz and his wife, Sue, have been southeast Idaho’s own Mr. and Mrs. Claus for more than a quarter-century, visiting schools, parties and shopping centers to spread the Christmas spirit.

“It’s the joy of giving is what we celebrate,” Grizz told EastIdahoNews.com

Sue and Grizz Andrews. | Courtesy Grizz Andrews

Grizz and Sue’s journey began 27 years ago with a request from a close friend.

Theo Anderson, who Grizz s