Tired of cooking for Thanksgiving? Check out these restaurants that are open on the holiday.

IDAHO FALLS — You may have burned your turkey, or you may be too tired to cook this year for Thanksgiving. Either way, several restaurants in our area are open, and some local organizations are providing free meals on Thanksgiving. Check out the list below.

Idaho Falls

The Sandpiper Restaurant: The restaurant will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. They will be offering their full menu or an all-you-can-eat turkey and/or ham platter. The platter is $24.99 for adults and $7.99 for kids.

Jakers Bar & Grill: Open for dine-in and take-out from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. The turkey dinner includes sliced turkey, garlic mashed potatoes, turkey gravy, stuffing, cranberry sauce, choice of soup or salad and pumpkin pie. Adults cost $19.95, seniors cost $17.95 and kids cost $7.95. Call (208) 524-5240 for reservations.

The Bee’s Knees Pub & Catering Co.: There will be a Thanksgiving family buffet with roasted turkey, cranberries, green bean casserole, honey glazed ham, rolls, sweet potatoes, mashed potatoes and pie. The pub and catering co. will be open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Reservations are welcome and walk-ins are accepted. Call (208) 524-1669. Adults cost $29.99, seniors $25.99, teens 10-plus $15.99, kids 5-10 $11.99, and kids 4 and under $7.99.

Redd’s Grill at Shilo Inn: Thanksgiving dinner will be served buffet style. Reservations have been filled; however, walk-ins are welcome. $26.99 for adults (12 to 55), $23.00 for seniors (55 plus), $13.97 for children (5 to 11), and children 0-4 eat free.

Black Bear Diner: Open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. The diner will be serving Thanksgiving food starting at 11 a.m. They will be serving ham, turkey, and prime rib. Ham and turkey will cost $18.99 and the prime rib costs $22.99.

Idaho Falls Soup Kitchen: Volunteers are providing a free Thanksgiving meal to-go from noon to 1 p.m. and the meal will include smoked turkey. They are located at 301 S Blvd in Idaho Falls.

The Salvation Army: There is a community Thanksgiving dinner located at The Elks Lodge from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will be an option to dine in or drive-thru. Call If you are homebound and living in the Idaho Falls area. Delivery is available on a first-come, first-serve basis. Call (208) 522-7200 to reserve your meal and chose your option. The last day to make reservations is Tuesday.

Pocatello:

Pocatello Sandpiper: The restaurant is open from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Adults are $26. Ages 12 and under are $10 and 5 and under are free. A traditional Thanksgiving feast and the full menu will be served. There will be turkey, ham, mashed potatoes and gravy, cranberries, rolls, green bean casserole, stuffing, candied yams, and pumpkin pie.

St. Anthony’s Catholic Church: Holy Spirit Catholic School and Holy Spirit Catholic Community will provide free meals, and they can be picked up from noon to 1 p.m.

Ammon:

Chuck-A-Rama Buffet: Open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. There will be a carving station with roast beef, turkey, and ham. It’s $24.99 per person with drinks included.

Menan:

Teton House: There will be a free community Thanksgiving dinner at Teton House restaurant from 12 to 2 p.m. with dine-in or take-out where everyone is welcome. It’s sponsored by Teton House, North Butte Classic Car Foundation and Crown of Life.

Blackfoot:

Community Dinner Table Inc. & Blackfoot Community Pantry: On Thanksgiving day from 12:30 to 2 p.m. the community is invited to sit down and enjoy a free Thanksgiving meal prepared by the Community Dinner Table Board of Directors. This meal will be held in the 6th Grade Heritage Cafeteria in the Blackfoot 6th Grade Complex at 50 S. Shilling Avenue. Anyone can call (208) 608-2585 for more information.

Island Park:

Lakeside Lodge: There will be a community Thanksgiving dinner served from 3 to 5 p.m. Drinks and gratuity are not included. Organizers are asking for unopened and unexpired food or cash donations to the Island Park Food Bank. Limit parties to no more than six people.

Do you know other places that are open or offering great deals? List them in the comments below this article!