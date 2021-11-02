Two more arrested in connection to shooting incident at Idaho Falls bar

IDAHO FALLS — Police have arrested two more people in connection to a September shooting outside of Hurricane’s bar.

The Idaho Falls Police Department took Jose Nery, 24, of Rexburg and Cooper Allison, 21, of Idaho Falls into custody Tuesday morning. According to an Idaho Falls Police news release, Nery and Allison were involved in the shooting and altercation that ultimately led to an officer-involved shooting.

Officers were called just before 1 a.m. Sept. 11 for the report of multiple gunshots. A group of men had been involved in a fight and investigators say Levi Bautista and Juan Gonzalez got into a gunfight outside of the bar on North Holmes Avenue.

Gonzalez then allegedly attacked a man outside of the bar and left the victim with a broken jaw. Police say Gonzalez handed off his gun to Nery.

Idaho Falls Police spokeswoman Jessica Clements told EastIdahoNews.com that Allison allegedly drove the getaway car after the aggravated battery.

Juan Manuel Gonzalez, 29, and Levi Bautista, 21 | Bonneville County Jail

After shooting back at Gonzalez, Bautista drove away from the bar. When officers began pursuing Bautista’s vehicle, he drove back toward the bar. Bautista was stopped when officers used a PIT maneuver near Whittier Street and North Freeman Avenue. Bautista got out of the vehicle and ran. That’s when the officer-involved shooting took place.

According to a previous Idaho Falls Police news release, Bautista had a gun in his hand when officer Mitch Bierma shot him. No one else was hurt in the shooting.

Bautista was rushed to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in critical condition after the shooting. Police last reported Bautista remains hospitalized but is no longer in critical condition.

Authorities arrested Gonzalez on Oct. 27 for felony aggravated assault and felony aggravated battery.

Nery was arrested for felony aggravated battery, aggravated assault and unlawful possession of a firearm. Allision was arrested for felony accessory to aggravated battery and harboring a person who committed a felony.

The East Idaho Critical Incident TaskForce investigated the officer-involved shooting, which is currently under review by the Bonneville County Prosecutor’s Office. Prosecutors will determine if Bierma was justified in shooting the suspect.

Clements previously said Bierma was placed on administrative leave. He is now on modified duty, but not exercising his police powers.

Although Nery, Gonzalez and Allison are accused of crimes, it does not necessarily mean they committed them. Everyone is presumed innocent until proven guilty.