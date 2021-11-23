UPDATE: Man allegedly tries to hit officers with vehicle and is shot by police

UPDATE

An unidentified man shot by police while allegedly trying to run over officers with a car is at a local hospital.

The shooting happened around 11 a.m. Tuesday, according to a Bingham County Sheriff’s news release.

The incident unfolded as deputies and the Blackfoot Police Department tried to serve multiple arrest warrants on a suspect at a storage unit at 454 West U.S. Highway 26. Deputies are not releasing the man’s name at this time.

When serving the warrants, the suspect tried to get away in a vehicle. The Sheriff’s Office says the suspect then refused commands to stop and sped the car towards a deputy and police detective, nearly running them over.

Law enforcement fired on the suspect’s car, striking the suspect and disabling the vehicle. EastIdahoNews.com witnessed multiple bullet holes in the windows of a car at the scene, which spanned into a nearby trailer court.

Deputies immediately took the suspect into custody and took him to the hospital by ambulance with non-life-threatening injuries.

Upon the suspect’s release from the hospital, he will be booked into the Bingham County Jail on his outstanding warrants.

The incident will be under review for additional charges. This incident is being investigated by the Eastern Idaho Critical Incident Task Force. Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office is the lead investigating agency.

Bingham County has seen multiple officer-involved shootings in 2021. In August a Bingham County Sheriff’s Detective was shot and a suspect was killed in an incident that unfolded in Blackfoot. Deputies arrested another man in February after he was shot while allegedly trying to run over deputies. Also in February, deputies got into a shootout with a squatter. The incident left the man dead and no one else was injured.

EastIdahoNews.com will update this article as more details are released.

Eric Grossarth, EastIdahoNews.com

ORIGINAL STORY

BLACKFOOT —- A large group of law enforcement converged on a Bingham County neighborhood Tuesday afternoon.

The incident appears to have occurred at the Idle Wheels Mobile Home Community located near U.S. Highway 26. The area has been cordoned off with police tape. Multiple law enforcement jurisdictions are at the scene.

Details of what prompted the response have not yet been released. Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Bryan Lovell says Bonneville County is acting as the lead agency as part of the Eastern Idaho Critical Incident Task Force at the scene.

The task force is often called out to investigate officer-involved-shootings.

While no official information has been released, neighbors tell EastIdahoNews.com they saw a law enforcement officer chasing after a man who jumped a fence. They were unsure what happened next.

Officials with the Bingham County Sheriff’s Office were not immediately available and Sheriff Craig Rowland is on administrative leave due to an unrelated incident.

EastIdahoNews.com has a reporter on the scene and will provide updates when they become available.