UPDATE: Police locate missing Rexburg woman

UPDATE

Police have located a Rexburg woman missing since early Saturday evening.

Detective Randy Reese with the Rexburg Police Department tells EastIdahoNews.com Jennifer Arellano is safe Sunday afternoon.

Details about where she was found or what happened were not revealed, but they are grateful to the community for their help in finding her.

PREVIOUS STORY

REXBURG – The Rexburg Police Department wants your help finding a missing woman.

Officers report Jennifer Arellano left her apartment in the 300 block of North 1st East on foot around 5 p.m. Saturday evening.

She is 5 foot 3, about 180 pounds with blond hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing black pants and a dark blue jacket.

If you see Jennifer or know where she might be, call Madison County Dispatch at (208) 372-5000.