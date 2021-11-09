Warrant issued for serial no-contact order violator

POCATELLO — An arrest warrant has been issued for a woman awaiting probation sentencing for her third violation of a no-contact order.

Mari Coleen Anthony, 49, agreed to plead guilty to violating a no-contact order in exchange for probation with no jail time in September. After the third violation of a no-contact order within a five-year period, the violation becomes a felony.

Anthony has repeatedly had contact with her ex-boyfriend, a PTSD sufferer who has a no-contact order against her. The violations include incidents such as her firing bottle rockets near his house and breaking into his home while he is asleep to take his dog.

When she was released on Sept. 13, Anthony was ordered to report to the probation office for required pre-sentence investigation documentation as she awaited sentencing, which was scheduled for Nov. 18.

She did not make contact with the probation office until Sept. 24, when she emailed the office requesting the forms, according to a non-compliance letter from the Idaho Department of Correction. Authorities sent the documents the same day, but Anthony did not respond until Sept. 29.

When the probation office had not received her documents on Oct. 19, another email was sent requesting the documents. As of Oct. 25, the probation office had not heard from Anthony.

A warrant was issued for her arrest on Oct. 28.

