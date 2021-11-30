YMCA hosting Christmas tree sale for needy families in eastern Idaho

IDAHO FALLS – The Idaho Falls YMCA’s annual Christmas tree sale is off to a good start and they’re asking for your support.

Interim CEO Donovan Stokes tells EastIdahoNews.com they’ve sold 78 trees since Black Friday and they have 300 trees left.

The purpose of the sale is to raise funds to help low-income families participate in the YMCA’s early learning, child care, and youth sports programs. Stokes says there are a lot of single-parent families that need a place to take their children during the day and these programs, geared towards kids ranging from toddlers to sixth-grade, provide that. But it can be expensive.

Donovan is hoping to raise $30,000 to build up the scholarship program.

“The Christmas tree sales go towards helping us replenish our scholarship bucket so that we have funds to help parents meet their needs and give the child an opportunity to participate in the programs,” Stokes says.

Stokes says there are currently around 100 kids enrolled in the early learning and back to school program with another 300 participating in the sports program.

“We have people coming every day wanting to enroll their kids. We have a waiting list right now,” says Stokes.

A wide selection of trees is available, including Charlie Brown trees, which are branches of pine trees anywhere from 5 to 7 feet tall, to larger trees around 9 or 10 feet. Charlie Brown trees are $40 and the price goes up from there.

Stokes says the Charlie Brown trees are the most popular.

“People like to buy those types of trees because those are the ones they grew up with,” he says.

The 9 and 10-foot trees are big sellers as well.

Even if you already have a tree, Stokes says many people like to buy one for another family.

“We’ve had four families do that already,” he explains.

Through Wednesday, those who purchase a tree will get a 15% discount. He’s encouraging you to support the cause.

“My motto is, ‘Be the reason for the season.’ We have a lot of families in need coming out of COVID trying to get themselves reestablished,” says Stokes. “The YMCA is for everyone but we have a high percentage of low-income families that attend. If there’s people who can find it in their heart to purchase a tree for someone in need, that’d be awesome.”

Trees are available in the YMCA parking lot at 155 North Corner Avenue. The sale is open 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday while supplies last.