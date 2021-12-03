3 people hospitalized in rollover crash

FORT HALL – Authorities are investigating a crash that happened south of Fort Hall on Monday.

Idaho State Police say the crash occurred around 2 p.m. on Interstate 15 near milepost 77.

A 25-year-old man from Idaho Falls, whose name was not released, was driving southbound in a 2002 Chevrolet Trailblazer.

“The driver swerved to miss tire tread in the lane of travel and lost control of the vehicle,” ISP said in a news release.

The vehicle rolled and came to rest on its wheels in the left lane.

The man had two passengers in the vehicle with him — a 23-year-old woman and a child.

Everyone inside was wearing a seatbelt.

ISP did not specify the condition of the victims, but they were taken by ambulance to a local hospital.

The southbound lanes were blocked for about an hour as crews worked to clean up the wreckage.