3 people hospitalized in rollover crash
Rett Nelson, EastIdahoNews.com
FORT HALL – Authorities are investigating a crash that happened south of Fort Hall on Monday.
Idaho State Police say the crash occurred around 2 p.m. on Interstate 15 near milepost 77.
A 25-year-old man from Idaho Falls, whose name was not released, was driving southbound in a 2002 Chevrolet Trailblazer.
“The driver swerved to miss tire tread in the lane of travel and lost control of the vehicle,” ISP said in a news release.
The vehicle rolled and came to rest on its wheels in the left lane.
The man had two passengers in the vehicle with him — a 23-year-old woman and a child.
Everyone inside was wearing a seatbelt.
ISP did not specify the condition of the victims, but they were taken by ambulance to a local hospital.
The southbound lanes were blocked for about an hour as crews worked to clean up the wreckage.