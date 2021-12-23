A 7 Questions holiday edition with Stephen Nelson and his incredible Christmas song mashup

Every week I’m interviewing fascinating people in our community, nation and around the world!

The idea came from a Facebook commenter who saw a video of me and my family floating down the river in Island Park. The person said I should turn the tables and interview my dad (Nate Eaton) – so I did and the rest is history!

Today I’m excited to be chatting with Stephen Nelson for a special Christmas 7 Questions. Stephen is an award-winning composer, producer and songwriter who works with GENTRI and Mat & Savanna Shaw. He has also produced for Lexi Walker, David Archuleta, Madilyn Paige, The Gardiner Sisters and others.

Stephen’s music can be heard on radio, television, Emmy-winning films and Billboard Chart-topping albums. He has written and produced for major corporations, charity organizations, Disney and Sony Masterworks. He has also toured across the United States with symphonies performing his original compositions.

One of the things I like best about Stephen is you can give him the name of some songs and he will mash them together on the spot! You might remember I asked him to combine ‘Call Me Maybe’ and the ‘Harry Potter’ soundtrack when we first spoke back in July. You can see that interview here.

Stephen was recently back in eastern Idaho and we sat down for another interview. Here is what I asked him:

What’s your favorite Christmas song to play on the piano?

How do you like visiting Idaho?

If you weren’t in the music industry, what would you be doing for your career?

What is the hardest song you have ever played on the piano?

What is a lesson you’ve learned writing music?

Who are some of your favorite musicians?

Can you mashup the songs ‘We Will Rock You’ and ‘Silent Night’?

Stephen is not on social media, but you can catch his piano playing with Mat & Savanna here and GENTRI here.

If you have an idea for someone I should interview or just want to say hi, email me! My address is emmy@eastidahonews.com.