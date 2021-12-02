Daddy-daughter singing duo Mat and Savanna Shaw answer 7 Questions with Emmy

Every week I’m interviewing fascinating people in our community, nation and around the world!

The idea came from a Facebook commenter who saw a video of me and my family floating down the river in Island Park. The person said I should turn the tables and interview my dad (Nate Eaton) – so I did and the rest is history!

Today I’m so excited to chat with Mat and Savanna Shaw. I interviewed them last year but it was on Zoom – so today I am meeting them for the first time in-person!

Mat and Savanna are a daddy-daughter duo from Utah that rose to prominence during the COVID-19 quarantine. Their first song, “The Prayer,” went viral so they continued releasing duets on social media and streaming platforms, with singles charting in both the US and UK.

They quickly garnered a worldwide following resulting in over a half-million YouTube subscribers. In October of 2020, their first album “Picture This” debuted at #1 on the iTunes Pop Chart. They have since taken the #1 spot on multiple Billboard music charts and were recently in town performing with the Rexburg Children’s Choir.

Here are the questions I asked Mat and Savanna:

How does it feel to be in Idaho?

You have a new Christmas album. What is your favorite song on it?

I spoke with you one year ago. What have you learned about your career since then?

What is your favorite song that you have sung together?

Have you ever forgotten the lyrics to a song on stage?

What do you hope to accomplish over the next year?

What advice do you have for me?

Watch my entire interview in the video player above and learn more about Mat and Savanna on their website, Facebook page, YouTube and Instagram.

If you have any ideas of someone I should interview or just want to say hi, email me: emmy@eastidahonews.com.