Matthew McConaughey sits down with Emmy to talk about ‘Sing 2’

Every week I’m interviewing fascinating people in our community, nation and around the world!

The idea came from a Facebook commenter who saw a video of me and my family floating down the river in Island Park. The person said I should turn the tables and interview my dad (Nate Eaton) – so I did and the rest is history!

Matthew McConaughey has starred in dozens of movies and won an Academy Award for Best Actor in 2014. His book ‘Greenlights’ debuted at number one on The New York Times non-fiction best-seller list last year and he is the father of three children.

Matthew’s latest project is “Sing 2” where he returns to the role of Buster Moon, a charismatic koala who plans to perform with his troupe in Redshore City while they try to enlist a legendary rock star to join them. I watched the movie and it is so good.

I was so happy Matthew agreed to talk with me for a few minutes. Here are the questions I asked him:

What was your favorite part about playing Buster Moon?

Did you pick what kind of animal Buster was? If not, what would you have picked?

Have you watched the movie with your kids and what’s your favorite part about being a dad?

Buster is told ‘no’ a lot in the movie. How do you keep trying when something isn’t working out as planned?

You can watch my interview with Matthew in the video player above.

“Sing 2” is in theaters now and you can follow Matthew on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

If you have any ideas of someone I should interview or just want to say hi, email me: emmy@eastidahonews.com.