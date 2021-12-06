Authorities identify man killed in Bonneville County crash

BONNEVILLE COUNTY — A Bonneville County man was killed in a crash Saturday afternoon.

Brandon Smith, 40, died after deputies say he drove off 5th W. at Fairway Blvd. and collided with a utility pole. Smith was alone in a 2003 Honda Accord when the crash happened around 4:45 p.m.

“Smith was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and deputies suspect alcohol may be involved,” a Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office news release says.

Deputies continue to investigate the incident.