Biz Buzz: New clinic offering vitamin IV therapy opens in Ammon

BIZ BUZZ

AMMON

An ‘up-and-coming’ IV therapy now available to customers in eastern Idaho

Arbuckle says IV therapy allows your body to absorb vital nutrients at a much higher rate. | Facebook

AMMON – The first clinic of its kind on this side of the Gem State opened in Ammon last week.

Prime IV Hydration & Wellness opened Friday without fanfare at 2660 East Sunnyside Road inside Sandcreek Commons. It’s a health clinic that provides vitamin IV infusions and injections for clients. The service is available to anyone but is primarily geared towards athletes or people recovering from a hard workout. It’s also for people with vitamin deficiencies, autoimmune disorders or other pre-existing health conditions.

Owner Kathie Arbuckle tells EastIdahoNews.com this is an up-and-coming therapy that allows your body to absorb vital nutrients at a much higher rate.

“When you take an oral vitamin, it’s really at only a 20% absorption rate. If you get it through an IV, you’re looking at a much higher absorption rate. It doesn’t have to go through your digestive system so because of that, it is absorbed much more readily and you get more benefits from it,” Arbuckle says.

The clinic is membership-based and there are different IV treatments for a variety of conditions. One of the most common is called The Myer’s Cocktail. It’s a drip for overall health and wellness that provides relief from migraines, allergies, fatigue, fibromyalgia, aches and pains.

Another IV treatment is called The Summit and it’s designed to help those experiencing altitude sickness, headache, dizziness, shortness of breath or fatigue.

For those who travel a lot, there’s also The Jetsetter which helps boost energy, strengthen the immune system and help you relax if you have jet lag.

“The majority of people who come in just don’t feel good. It may be related to some of these things or it may just be that they’re stressed, tired or not sleeping well. We can provide them some vitamins, some nutrients that might help them in some way,” Arbuckle explains.

A spa and massage chairs are available as well.

Prime IV is a national franchise with about 20 locations throughout the U.S. The Ammon location is the first one in Idaho and a second one will be opening in Coeur d’Alene soon.

Arbuckle, who has worked as a nurse for the last 18 years, was inspired to open it after seeing a similar clinic in Salt Lake a few years ago.

“We were driving by and I called (to learn more). I was looking to do something different,” she says. “I’ve seen the benefits of IV fluid. When someone walks in and they don’t feel well and we’re able to give them a bag of fluid and they walk out and feel better, I love that!”

Unlike clinics offering similar services, Arbuckle says she and her team make the IV bags themselves. The staff is fully trained and qualified to provide patient consultations and a local nurse practitioner oversees the daily operation of the clinic.

This is a new service to the eastern Idaho market and Arbuckle is hoping to educate people about it. She hopes it’s a service that will resonate with members of the community and that her clientele will continue to grow.

None of the services are covered by insurance but can be charged to a health savings account. Arbuckle is offering a complimentary B12 injection and one free additive for new customers.

She’s inviting you to come and give it a try.

Prime IV Hydration & Wellness is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday with a 4 p.m. closing time on Saturday.

BIZ BITS

General store in Archer under new ownership

ARCHER – A popular dessert and boutique shop in Archer is under new ownership.

Steve and Sara Massey of Ammon purchased the White Sparrow Country Store last week. In a brief phone call with EastIdahoNews.com, Steve says they closed the sale Dec. 7. He did not provide any details about their plans for their business or why the previous owners, Richard “Bud” and Bree Mason, sold the shop. But he did say the Masons are no longer living in the area.

The change of ownership was announced on the store’s Facebook page last week.

“We are so excited to see them succeed and grow and feel blessed to have a local Idaho family to take the reins!” the Masons wrote. “Thank you so much for all of your support as we continue on building our little dream in Florida and beyond. We love all of our customers and the friendships we have made along the way!”

SMALL BUSINESS SPOTLIGHT

IDAHO FALLS

Inkom woman brings a taste of the tropics to eastern Idaho

IDAHO FALLS — The COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting shutdowns and restrictions had a negative impact on the lives of many. But amid all the chaos and confusion, there were some people that ended up prospering during that time.

Inkom native Keiko Dye was one of those people. She started selling Brio Bowls, a smoothie-like treat inspired by the acai bowl from Hawaii. It’s served with a smoothie base and topped off with granola, fresh fruit and other nutrient-dense superfoods, like bee pollen and goji berries.

They opened at the Idaho Falls Farmer’s Market in August 2020. She started serving customers inside The Cookie Place in Pocatello earlier this year and started doing the same thing at the 17th Street location in Idaho Falls about six weeks ago.

