BYU-Idaho student dies after being hit by a vehicle

REXBURG — A Brigham Young University-Idaho student has died after being hit by a vehicle in Rexburg Monday night.

Briggs Robert Kline, 22, died Thursday at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls from injuries sustained in the crash, according to Rexburg Police Assistant Chief Gary Hagen. Kline is reportedly from Florida and was in his first semester at BYU-Idaho when he died.

Police reports show a 62-year-old woman drove the vehicle that struck Kline as he was in the crosswalk on 7th South. Officers report the driver stayed on scene and has been cooperating with investigators.

The crash remains under investigation by the Rexburg Police Department and Idaho State Police.

Kline had recently returned from a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Layton, Utah before attending school in Rexburg.

“Our deepest condolences go out to both families affected by this tragedy,” Hagen said in a news release.