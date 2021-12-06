TODAY'S WEATHER
UPDATE: Highway 26 reopened after crash in Bingham County

Eric Grossarth
Eric Grossarth, EastIdahoNews.com

UPDATE

The Bingham County Sheriff’s Office reports U.S. Highway 26 is open after a crash blocked a portion of the highway Monday morning.

The crash remains under investigation and additional details have not yet been released.

ORIGINAL STORY

BLACKFOOT — A crash along U.S. Highway 26 has closed a portion of the road west of Blackfoot Monday morning.

The Bingham County Sheriff’s Office reports the road closure begins around mile marker 296. Deputies are routing traffic along 1200 West and 1000 West.

It is not clear what caused the crash or if there are any injuries.

People are asked to avoid the area.

EastIdahoNews.com will post updates when they become available.

