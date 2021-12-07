TODAY'S WEATHER
Deputy’s patrol SUV struck by pickup truck while investigating separate crash

Eric Grossarth
Eric Grossarth, EastIdahoNews.com

Local

  Published at  | 
Updated at

Patrol SUV in crash
Courtesy Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office

IDAHO FALLS — A pickup truck hit a Bonneville County Sheriff’s SUV Tuesday morning while it was at the scene of another crash.

The crash happened just before 7 a.m. near U.S. Highway 26 and 97th North while a deputy was investigating a single-vehicle rollover crash. As the deputy finished paperwork inside his SUV, a black Dodge pickup going east hit the deputy’s vehicle, according to a Sheriff’s Office news release.

The pickup went off the road and into a ditch.

The Idaho Falls Fire Department took the pickup driver to a hospital with minor injuries. Sheriff’s Office personnel also drove the deputy to the hospital as a precaution, according to the release. The driver in the first rollover was uninjured.

“The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office reminds motorists to be extra careful and slow down during winter driving conditions,” the Sheriff’s Office says. “Especially in areas where emergency personnel and tow trucks have flashing emergency lights in a crash scene.”

Pickup in truck
Courtesy Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office
