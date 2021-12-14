Federal grant to help Idaho’s fight against internet crimes against children

BOISE – Idaho’s fight against internet crimes against children just got another boost from the U.S. Department of Justice.

A department grant gives the Idaho Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force $344,963, according to a news release from Acting U.S. Attorney Rafael M. Gonzalez, Jr. The task force is made up of multiple agencies and departments across the state that investigates, prosecutes, and works to prevent crimes targeting children on the internet.

“I am encouraged to see federal resources come to Idaho, resources that will be used to forge and to strengthen vital relationships, to share information and best practices, and to take our efforts to prevent and reduce child exploitation to a new level,” Gonzalez said in the news release. “ICAC is a recognized leader dedicated to keeping our nation’s most sacred pledge and helping to fulfill our promise to ensure security and opportunity for our children.”

Gonzalez says ICAC work is not easy, but the efforts to safeguard children from exploitation, abuse, and trafficking have never been more urgent.

“ICAC is a partnership strengthened by support from local, state and federal resources,” Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden said in the news release. “I thank our federal partners for continuing to recognize the need that exists in Idaho for a strong, well-equipped task force that targets those who prey on our children and grandchildren. Idaho’s young people will be safer as a result of this support and for that I am grateful.”

The grant will support the task force’s cost for personnel, overtime for affiliate agencies, officer wellness, equipment, software and mobile services. With the funding, Idaho’s ICAC team will train forensic analysts to investigate crimes and look at tips received from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and other partners.

Anyone with information regarding the exploitation of children is asked to contact local police, the Attorney General’s ICAC Unit at (208) 947-8700, or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at (800) 843-5678.