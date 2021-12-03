Former teacher receives 4-year prison sentence for sexual abuse of special-needs student

POCATELLO — A former Highland High School teacher who sexually abused a nonverbal student has received a prison sentence of four to 14 years.

Eric Steven Popely, 47, reached a plea agreement in September and was sentenced Thursday by 6th District Judge Robert Naftz. In addition to the prison sentence, Naftz ordered Popely to pay $2,920.50 in fines.

RELATED | Sex abuse charges against former high school employee involve special needs student

Popely was arrested in January following an investigation by detectives from the Pocatello Police Department.

Officers were contacted by administrators from Highland High School with reports that a witness, as well as video surveillance, showed Popely had sexually touched one of his nonverbal, special-needs students.

Responding officers spoke with an adult witness, who said that they had seen Popely through a classroom door window touching the student inappropriately. Video of the incident seemed to corroborate the witness’s story, though the camera’s angle was slightly obstructed.

Officers were unable to interview Popely at the scene, as he had already been put on administrative leave and removed from the school campus. When a school administrator went to Popely’s classroom to inform him of the suspension, the administrator found Popely inside of a closed closet with a separate nonverbal student.

Popely was given credit for 16 days of time served. He was remanded to custody at sentencing.