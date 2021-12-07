Interviews scheduled for the shortlist of local judge seats candidates

IDAHO FALLS — Candidates on the shortlist for two magistrate judge positions in east Idaho have upcoming public interviews.

The Seventh Judicial District Magistrate Commission is holding the interviews on Dec. 17 to fill the vacancies after Bonneville County Magistrate Judge L. March Riddoch and Jefferson County Magistrate Judge Robert L. Crowley announced their retirements at the end of the year.

For the Bonneville County position, the commission invited Bonneville County Prosecutor Daniel Clark, Bonneville County Public Defender Jordan Crane, Canyon County Deputy Public Defender Scott Davis and Brendon Taylor, a private attorney from Pocatello.

For the Jefferson County position, the commission invited former Jefferson County Prosecutor Paul Butikofer, Bonneville County Prosecutor Daniel Clark, Penelope North-Shaul, a private attorney from Idaho Falls, and Brendon Taylor, a private attorney from Pocatello.

Interviews for the seats will begin at 9:45 a.m. Dec. 17 at the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Ammon Field Office. The office is located at 3570 East Lincoln Road. The interviews are open to the public, but the Seventh Judicial District says space might be limited because of COVID-19 protocols. Social distancing will be required.

After the interviews, the commission will go into an executive session and make their decisions.