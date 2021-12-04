Large bull elk killed and left to waste in northern Idaho

The following is a news release and photo from the Idaho Department of Fish and Game.

PLUMMER – Idaho Fish and Game has received information about a 6×6 bull elk that was shot with a firearm and left to waste near Heyburn State Park in the Panhandle Region. Fish and Game is requesting the public to report any information about the incident.

The investigating officer estimated the elk was killed the morning of Nov. 13 or possibly sometime on Nov. 12 based on evidence observed.

Heyburn State Park is in unit 5, where elk season closed on Oct. 24. In addition, Heyburn State Park is closed to hunting.

Anyone hunting near the Heyburn State Park area from Nov. 5 – 13 who might have heard or seen something related to the incident is encouraged to contact Conservation Officer Dustin Horn at (208) 916-6871 or call the Citizens Against Poaching hotline at 1-(800) 632-5999. Information can also be reported online, and callers can remain anonymous. Information leading to charges being filed would be eligible for a reward from the program.

Information about this incident can also be reported to the Panhandle Regional Office at (208) 769-1414.

