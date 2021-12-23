Little appoints new district judge to eastern Idaho

IDAHO FALLS — Idaho Gov. Brad Little has appointed a new district judge in eastern Idaho.

With District Judge Joel Tingey retiring in January, Little announced that Michael Whyte will take his place. Whyte, a private attorney and partner at Thomsen Holman Wheiler, PLLC, in Idaho Falls, graduated from Creighton Law School in 1992.

“Whyte’s long history of practicing law in the Seventh Judicial District gives him the knowledge and expertise to best serve the people of eastern Idaho,” Little said in a news release.

Earlier this month, the Idaho Judicial Council submitted three names to Little to consider for the judge seat. Among the candidates for the job were Whyte, Manuel Murdoch and Brent Whiting.

The Seventh Judicial District covers Bingham, Bonneville, Butte, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties. Once Whyte wraps up working in private practice he will take his place on the bench as soon as he is available.

“Thank you to Governor Little for this opportunity,” Whyte said in the release. “I am committed to lead with justice and integrity in this new role.”